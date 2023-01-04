Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $347.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.26.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

