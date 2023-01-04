Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,447 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

