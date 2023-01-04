Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,403 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $170.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $202.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

