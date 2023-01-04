Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,408 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.1% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 805,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 121.7% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 63,868 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 214.2% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 103,377 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

