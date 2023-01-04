Dero Price Up 8% This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Dero has a market capitalization of $52.54 million and approximately $91,357.82 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for $3.99 or 0.00023829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,739.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.00459856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.58 or 0.00893523 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00099046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00600591 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00253373 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,170,765 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

