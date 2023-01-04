Dent 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.93 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Dent has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $69.42 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00473479 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.10 or 0.02233379 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,102.14 or 0.30297843 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

