Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of GAN worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 600.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 341,950 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GAN by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. GAN Limited has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $9.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 43.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of GAN to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of GAN to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

