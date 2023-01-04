Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in United Rentals by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $356.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.20. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $373.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.33.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.