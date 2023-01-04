Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Vale by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vale by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

