Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000. Marvell Technology comprises about 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,637,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.