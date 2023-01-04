Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 277,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,490,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,120,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 101.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.22.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $223.18 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.36.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

