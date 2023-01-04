DEI Trading Down 2.3% This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. DEI has a market cap of $2.65 billion and $1,856.27 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00450755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000860 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018554 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

