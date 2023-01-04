DeFiChain (DFI) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002532 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $217.45 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

