Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Up 22.9%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) was up 22.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 720,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 462,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Defiance Silver Trading Up 22.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 13.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.97 million and a P/E ratio of -9.72.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.30 million.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is San Acacio Silver project located in Mexico.

