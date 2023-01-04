Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Raised by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 4.6% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.2% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $421.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.44 and a 200-day moving average of $371.30. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

