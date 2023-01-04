DeepBrain Chain 24 Hour Volume Hits $580,719.75 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $580,719.75 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

