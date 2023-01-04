Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $16.93. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 2,027 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after acquiring an additional 670,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 402,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 1,090,368 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

