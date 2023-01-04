Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

