Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.9% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 11.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 812,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 84,802 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV alerts:

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

Shares of DCRDW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.