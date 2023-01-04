DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.50

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPFGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCCPF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,400 ($89.16) to GBX 7,110 ($85.66) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DCC from GBX 5,800 ($69.88) to GBX 4,800 ($57.83) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

DCC Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

