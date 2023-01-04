DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 2.5 %
DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.68. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.