Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in December

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on DUAVF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €170.00 ($180.85) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $100.01 and a 52 week high of $183.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.37.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

