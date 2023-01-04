Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.17.

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 108.00 to 107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 90.00 to 107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

Shares of DNKEY opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%.

(Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.