D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 592 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

