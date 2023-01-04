D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases New Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,741 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for approximately 1.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
Shares of DKS stock opened at $120.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $125.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods
In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
