D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $773,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trimble by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

