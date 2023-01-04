D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $673,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $138.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.