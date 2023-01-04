D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 272,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 68,395 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

