Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Stock Performance

Shares of CYRN stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.60. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 206.16% and a negative net margin of 123.96%.

Institutional Trading of Cyren

About Cyren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyren during the third quarter worth $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

Featured Articles

