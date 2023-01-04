CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 750,309 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

