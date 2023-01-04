CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Shares Sold by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. CVR Partners accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.83% of CVR Partners worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CVR Partners by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth $8,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.48. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $179.74.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 67.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

CVR Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

