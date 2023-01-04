Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Up 9.3% in December

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Culp Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CULP traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. 10,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,195. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Culp will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $53,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Culp during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 25.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Further Reading

