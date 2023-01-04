CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTO. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

CTO opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.08 million, a PE ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,200.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $250,267. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 208.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,427 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter worth $229,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 180.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 326.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

