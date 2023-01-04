Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Down 18.3% in December

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. 64,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
