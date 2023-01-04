Critical Contrast: Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) & National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 12.78% 4.33% 1.70% Invesco Mortgage Capital -281.09% 27.04% 2.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 5 4 0 2.44 Invesco Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for National Storage Affiliates Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus target price of $47.89, indicating a potential upside of 31.78%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Risk and Volatility

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $585.67 million 5.60 $105.25 million $0.94 38.42 Invesco Mortgage Capital $169.20 million 2.84 -$90.00 million ($15.80) -0.86

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.2%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 234.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

