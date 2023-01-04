CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

CRSP stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $42.29. 5,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,678. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,744,250 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.