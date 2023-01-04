Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Purchased by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRNX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $58,518.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,504 shares of company stock valued at $219,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. 221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,441. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2,932.26%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

