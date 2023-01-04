Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 404 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $28,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

