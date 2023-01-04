Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,032 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $264.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.63 and its 200-day moving average is $288.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $402.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

