Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 214 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in United Rentals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in United Rentals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $356.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $373.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.20.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

