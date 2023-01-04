Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VO opened at $202.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $254.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

