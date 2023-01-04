Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $23.49 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.04. The company has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

