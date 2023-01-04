Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $31,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $239.37 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $342.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

