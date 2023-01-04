Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

