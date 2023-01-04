Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 53,170 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,170 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 2.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Fiserv worth $63,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $101.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

