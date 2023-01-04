Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 7,901 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.05% of Zoetis worth $36,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

