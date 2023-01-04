Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 127,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,763,327 shares.The stock last traded at $6.47 and had previously closed at $6.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 48.44%. The firm had revenue of $881.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $97,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,252.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 262,398 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

