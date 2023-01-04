Creightons (LON:CRL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.04 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41). Approximately 52,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 116,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.43).

Creightons Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £23.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,400.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Beautiful Brunette, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

