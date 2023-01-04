Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 288,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,158. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHY. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $144,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

