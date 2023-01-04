Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of DHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 288,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,158. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.49.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
