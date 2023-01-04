Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €230.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €230.00 ($244.68) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s previous close.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($211.70) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €265.00 ($281.91) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded down €0.45 ($0.48) on Wednesday, reaching €184.45 ($196.22). The stock had a trading volume of 302,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is €184.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €184.46. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($144.95).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.